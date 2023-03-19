Oklahoma has big 3rd quarter to advance over Portland, 85-63

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aubrey Joens and Taylor Robertson each scored 14 points and fifth-seeded Oklahoma took control in the third quarter to defeat No. 12 seed Portland 85-63 Saturday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Madi Williams added 13 points for the Sooners, who will face the winner of No. 4 seed UCLA and 13th-seeded Sacramento State in Monday’s second round. The winner will advance to the Greenville 1 regional. Alex Fowler led Portland with 18 points while Emme Shearer and Lucy Cochrane had 12 apiece.

