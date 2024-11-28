Oklahoma hangs on to beat Providence 79-77 in wild finish at Battle 4 Atlantis

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Kobe Elvis scored 26 points, Jeremiah Fears added 20 and Oklahoma held on to beat Providence 79-77 in a odd finish at the Battle 4 Atlantis on Wednesday. The Sooners had a nine-point lead with 44 seconds left. But missed Sooners free throws and a traveling call allowed the Friars to rally and get within two. Elvis made two free throws with 3.7 seconds left to seemingly clinch the win. But Oklahoma was called for a technical foul for having too many players on the court. Pierre made both technical free throws and then got off about a 25-footer that went off the back of the rim as time expired.

