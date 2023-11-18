Oklahoma forces three turnovers, beats BYU 31-24

PROVO, Utah (AP) — No. 14 Oklahoma forced three turnovers and scored 21 points off those takeaways to edge BYU 31-24 on Saturday. Dillon Gabriel threw for 191 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the first half to lead Oklahoma. Gabriel did not play in the second half after suffering an upper body injury just before halftime. Gavin Sawchuk led the Sooners on the ground with 107 yards and scored the go-ahead fourth quarter touchdown. Oklahoma (9-2, 6-2 Big 12, no. 14 in CFP) kept its hopes for reaching the Big 12 championship game alive. Aidan Robbins ran for a season-high 182 yards to lead BYU. Jake Retzlaff threw for 173 yards and two touchdowns, but he also had a pair of fumbles and an interception for the Cougars (5-6, 2-6 Big 12).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.