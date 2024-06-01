Oklahoma ends first day of Norman Regional with 14-0 rout of Oral Roberts

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — John Spikerman, Bryce Madron and Easton Carmichael combined for nine hits and eight RBIs from the top of Oklahoma’s lineup and the top-seeded Sooners rolled to a 14-0 victory over No. 4 seed Oral Roberts at the Norman Regional. Oklahoma (38-19) will play third-seeded Connecticut in the winners’ bracket on Saturday, while Oral Roberts (27-31-1) will square off against Duke in an elimination game. The Blue Devils lost 4-1 to the Huskies to begin the regional.

