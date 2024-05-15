Oklahoma begins quest for unprecedented 4th straight softball title at regionals

Oklahoma begins its quest for an unprecedented fourth consecutive national softball title on Friday. The Sooners open regional play against Cleveland State. The Sooners appear to have a shot. They have claimed the No. 2 overall seed and beat No. 1 seed Texas for the Big 12 Tournament title. Texas won the Big 12 regular season title and claimed the top overall seed for the first time. Reese Atwood was Big 12 Player of the Year after racking up a nation’s best 83 RBIs. She headlines a Texas squad that leads the nation with a .379 batting average.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.