Oklahoma beats Mississippi Valley State 82-43 behind Otega Oweh’s career-high 20 points

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Otega Oweh scored a career-high 20 points, Sam Godwin had 12 points and 11 rebounds and Oklahoma beat Mississippi Valley State 82-43. Oweh was 8 of 11 from the field and Godwin made 5 of 6 shots, but the rest of their teammates were 16 of 46 for a total of 46%. Mississippi Valley State shot just 32% (17 of 53). Oklahoma had two 9-0 runs in the first half to help take a double-digit lead after the first 10 minutes. Le’Tre Darthard started a 13-0 run with a four-point play and Oweh capped it with a 3-pointer to make it 44-17 with 2:15 left before halftime. The Sooners led 50-23 at the break. The Sooners scored 11 straight points in the second half for a 41-point lead.

