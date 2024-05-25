Oklahoma beats FSU 4-2, sweeps Norman Super Regional to earn 4th consecutive WCWS berth

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Kasidi Pickering went 2 for 4 with a home run, Maya Bland threw two perfect innings of relief and Oklahoma beat Florida State 4-2 to sweep the best-of-three Norman Super Regional and stretching its win streak to a record 17 straight games in NCAA Tournament play. Oklahoma (54-6) clinched its eighth trip to the Women’s College World Series in program history and its fourth in row. The Sooners beat Florida State 2-0 in a best-of-three series to win the 2023 WCWS. Jaysoni Beachum and Kalei Harding each hit a solo home run for Florida State. Coleman scored and Parker stole second on a wild pitch and, after Alyssa Brito lined out, Pickering hit a two-out two-run homer that made it 4-1.

