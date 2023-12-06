Oklahoma and Texas to keep rivalry game at Cotton Bowl Stadium through 2036. Renovations coming

Oklahoma and Texas have announced they will keep their annual rivalry game at Cotton Bowl Stadium through 2036 in a deal that includes significant renovations to the facility. The City of Dallas has agreed to an estimated $140 million, two-year renovation project — the single largest investment in the stadium’s history. Improvements will include widening concourses and adding escalators, renovations to concessions and restrooms, and increasing the number of hospitality areas and premium environments. The first phase of renovations will be on the west side of the stadium. It is to be completed by September 2026.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.