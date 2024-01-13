Oklahoma adds Zac Alley as co-defensive coordinator, promotes Valai

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma announced Zac Alley co-defensive coordinator and promoted Jay Valai to co-defensive coordinator. Alley spent the last two seasons as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, Alabama. He was defensive coordinator at Louisiana-Monroe in 2021. The 30-year-old Alley worked under Oklahoma coach Brent Venables as a graduate assistant at Clemson from 2015 to 2018 when Venables was defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. In those four seasons, with Alley working primarily with the defensive tackles and linebackers, Clemson posted a 55-4 record and won two national championships.

