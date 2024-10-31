OKC’s Holmgren gets the best of San Antonio’s Wembanyama in latest matchup between young 7-footers

By CLIFF BRUNT The Associated Press
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) chases the ball in front of San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nate Billings]

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Chet Holmgren gets tired of addressing what he considers a manufactured rivalry with Victor Wembanyama, but he understands the hype. Wembanyama is 7-foot-3 and Holmgren is 7-1. Wembanyama was last year’s Rookie of the Year for the San Antonio Spurs, and Holmgren was the runner-up for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Both have ballhandling skills and shooting range that are unusually good for players with their height and length. Holmgren scored 19 points on 7-for-10 shooting to help the Thunder defeat the Spurs 105-93. Wembanyama was held to six points on 1-for-5 shooting.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.