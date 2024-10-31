OKC’s Holmgren gets the best of San Antonio’s Wembanyama in latest matchup between young 7-footers

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Chet Holmgren gets tired of addressing what he considers a manufactured rivalry with Victor Wembanyama, but he understands the hype. Wembanyama is 7-foot-3 and Holmgren is 7-1. Wembanyama was last year’s Rookie of the Year for the San Antonio Spurs, and Holmgren was the runner-up for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Both have ballhandling skills and shooting range that are unusually good for players with their height and length. Holmgren scored 19 points on 7-for-10 shooting to help the Thunder defeat the Spurs 105-93. Wembanyama was held to six points on 1-for-5 shooting.

