Ojeda rallies Orlando City to 1-1 draw with Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Martín Ojeda scored unassisted in the 88th minute to offset a penalty-kick goal by Enzo Copetti seven minutes earlier to rally Orlando City to a 1-1 draw with Charlotte FC. Neither team scored until the 81st minute when Copetti found the net for a fifth this season for Charlotte (7-9-9) after drawing a foul on Orlando City defender Rodrigo Schlegel. Ojeda’s equalizer was his fifth goal of the campaign for Orlando City (12-6-8).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.