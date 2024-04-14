Ojeda, Fernández, Freese carry NYCFC to 2-0 victory over Revolution

NEW YORK (AP) — Agustín Ojeda scored the first goal of his career early in the second half, Julián Fernández scored late and New York City FC pulled out a 2-0 victory over the New England Revolution at Yankee Stadium. Neither team scored until Ojeda found the net unassisted in the 57th minute to give New York City (2-4-2) the lead. NYCFC picked up an insurance goal in the third minute of stoppage time when Fernández used an assist from Kevin O’Toole to score for the first time this season. Matt Freese had five saves to earn the clean sheet for NYCFC. Henrich Ravas had four saves for the Revolution (1-.5-1), who are off to a rough start under first-year manager Caleb Porter.

