Oilers win 15th straight game with 3-0 victory over Blackhawks

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, backup Calvin Pickard made 27 saves for his fifth career shutout and the Edmonton Oilers won their 15th straight game with a 3-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night.

Zach Hyman also scored and Leon Draisaitl had three assists for the Oilers, who are just the fifth team in NHL history to win 15 or more consecutive games. The 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins hold the NHL record with 17 wins in a row.

The Oilers are 23-3-0 in their last 26 games and have gone a franchise-record 13 consecutive games allowing two or fewer goals.

Petr Mrazek stopped 31 shots for the Blackhawks, who have lost 19 consecutive road games (0-18-1). Chicago has dropped its last three overall.

Edmonton opened the scoring on the power play 1:37 into the second period when Draisaitl made a touch pass to McDavid, who scored on the backhand with Mrazek well out of position. The goal extended McDavid’s home scoring streak to 17 games.

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Petr Mrazek reacts after letting in an Edmonton Oilers goal during second-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. (Amber Bracken/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Amber Bracken

Chicago had a prime opportunity to score with 1:36 remaining in the second when Mackenzie Entwistle was awarded a penalty shot after being hauled down by Oilers defenseman Vincent Desharnais. Entwistle attempted to send his shot through Pickard’s legs, but the Oilers goalie stopped him.

Edmonton took a two-goal edge in the third when McDavid made a nice backhand pass across to a hard-charging Hyman, who directed his 29th of the season past Mrazek.

The Oilers put the game away with a late empty-net goal by McDavid.

NOTES: Columbus won 16 in a row during the 2016-17 season. The New York Islanders (1981-82) and Penguins (2012-13) won 15 straight. … Oilers forward Sam Gagner was a part of the Blue Jackets team that won 16 straight, making him the only player in NHL history to be a part of two such lengthy runs of consecutive victories.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: At Calgary Flames on Saturday.

Oilers: Host the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.