Oilers thinking ‘one game at a time’ ahead of must-win Game 6 against Canucks

The Edmonton Oilers have been here before, heading back home with their season on the line. They’re hoping for a different result this time around. Last year, the Oilers fell behind Vegas 3-2 before returning to Edmonton for Game 6. The Golden Knights wrapped up the series with a 5-2 victory in that game and went on to win the Stanley Cup. The Oilers are in a must-win situation again after a 3-2 loss to Vancouver in Game 6 of their second-round Stanley playoff series. The Canucks hold a 3-2 edge in the best-of-seven matchup and can advance to the Western Conference final with a win in Saturday’s Game 6 in Edmonton.

