Oilers’ star power vs. Golden Knights’ balanced approach

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oilers-Golden Knights NHL playoffs series opens Wednesday in Las Vegas. It features an Edmonton team with three 100-point scorers led by a household name in Connor McDavid. Vegas posted the Western Conference’s top record. The winner plays in the conference final against Dallas or Seattle. FanDuel Sportsbook listed Edmonton as a minus-152 series favorite. McDavid led the league with 64 goals and 89 assists — 153 points. The Knights edged out the Oilers by two points for the top spot in the conference.

