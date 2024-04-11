Oilers star Connor McDavid out for game against Golden Knights

By The Associated Press
Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid handles the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Monday, April 1, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Roberson]

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid missed Wednesday night’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights. McDavid did not take part in pregame warm-ups after missing the team’s morning skate and practice on Tuesday. Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said Tuesday that McDavid was day-to-day and absent from practice due to a combination of “lower body” and “maintenance” issues. McDavid began the day third in the NHL in scoring with 130 points, including a league-high 99 assists. The Oilers are 19-24-9 without McDavid since he joined the league in 2015.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.