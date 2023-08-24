Oilers sign defenseman Evan Bouchard to 2-year, $7.8 million contract

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed defenseman Evan Bouchard on a two-year contract worth $7.8 million. Bouchard will count $3.9 million against the salary cap each of the next two seasons. The team announced the signing of the restricted free agent Thursday. He was one of the few remaining RFAs left without a contract late in the NHL offseason. Bouchard had 40 points in 82 games for the Oilers last season. The 23-year-old is expected to again quarterback Edmonton’s power play in a season that begins in October with Stanley Cup expectations.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.