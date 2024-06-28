Oilers sign backup goalie Calvin Pickard to 2-year contract extension

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers signed goalie Calvin Pickard to a two-year contract extension Friday with an annual average value of $1 million. The 32-year-old Pickard was 12-7-1 with a 2.45 goals-against average and .909 save percentage in 23 games last season, including 20 starts. He made three playoff appearances, including two starts and a win in the second round against Vancouver, as the Oilers advanced to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup final before losing to the Florida Panthers. From Moncton, New Brunswick, Pickard has a 47-61-11 record over nine NHL seasons with Colorado, Toronto, Philadelphia, Arizona, Detroit and Edmonton.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.