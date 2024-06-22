Oilers’ penalty kill has made a major difference in the Stanley Cup Final against the Panthers

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
Florida Panthers' Evan Rodrigues (17) is stopped by Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner (74) during the third period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Friday, June 21, 2024, in Edmonton, Alberta. The Oilers won 5-1 to tie the series. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/JASON FRANSON]

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers’ penalty kill has been one of the major difference makers in the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers. The unit has gone 19 of 20 and outscored Florida’s power play with two short-handed goals. Edmonton’s kill has been one of the hallmarks of this playoff run, allowing just four goals in 68 opportunities. That’s an NHL postseason-best 94.1%. It’s a big reason why the Oilers erased a 3-0 deficit in the final to force a deciding Game 7 Monday night at Florida.

