Oilers’ McDavid breaks Gretzky’s record for most assists in a single NHL postseason

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid now has the record for the most assists in a single NHL postseason after passing Wayne Gretzky with three more in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. McDavid assisted on goals by Darnell Nurse, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Dylan Holloway to reach 32 this playoffs. The Edmonton Oilers routed the Florida Panthers 8-1 to avoid being eliminated in a sweep. McDavid said after his four-point performance that the record was not on his mind at all. His 38 points in 22 games are the most of anyone in the playoffs.

