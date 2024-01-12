Oilers match team mark with 9 consecutive wins, bouncing back from poor start, coaching change

DETROIT (AP) — It looks like the Edmonton Oilers made the right move when they made a coaching change early in the season. The Oilers are 19-6 since general manager Ken Holland fired Jay Woodcroft with just three wins in 13 games and hired coach Kris Knoblauch and added Hall of Famer Paul Coffey to the staff as an assistant. Edmonton won at Detroit on Thursday night, matching a franchise record with nine straight wins. The Oilers also won nine in a row late last season and in 2001. They can break the team mark Saturday night in Montreal.

