Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl on pace to break record for most goals in NHL playoff year

Leon Draisaitl has 13 goals in the Edmonton Oilers’ first 10 playoff games this year. That’s the most since Mark Messier 40 years ago and the third-highest total through 10 games in more than a century. Draisaitl is just seven away from breaking the record for the most in a single postseason. The 27-year-old forward from Germany could easily shatter it if the Oilers make it to the Stanley Cup Final. Teammate and prospective MVP Connor McDavid says Draisaitl is the best player in the world some nights.

