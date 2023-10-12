Oilers hire NWHL founder and former commissioner Dani Rylan Kearney as a regional scout

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers have hired former National Women’s Hockey League commissioner Dani Rylan Kearney as a regional scout. The team announced the move Thursday just after the start of the NHL season. Rylan Kearney founded the NWHL in 2015 and was in charge of the league until she stepped down in October 2020. She had a role overseeing four teams until March 2021. Rylan Kearney played college hockey at Northeastern University for two seasons from 2010-12.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.