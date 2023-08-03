Oilers hire Connor McDavid’s longtime agent Jeff Jackson as their CEO of hockey operations

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers have hired Connor McDavid’s longtime agent, Jeff Jackson, as their CEO of hockey operations. The team says Jackson will report directly to owner Daryl Katz and work closely with president of hockey ops Ken Holland. McDavid, the NHL’s reigning MVP, has three years left on his contract. Judd Moldaver takes over as McDavid’s agent with Jackson joining the Oilers. Moldaver represents Toronto star and 2022 MVP Auston Matthews. Hockey Hall of Famer and former Edmonton defenseman Paul Coffey will assist Jackson in his new role.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.