Oilers’ high-powered offense held in check again, and they head home in 0-2 series hole in Cup final

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers left Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final feeling pretty good. They were shut out three goals to none, but it took a monumental performance from Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky to neutralize their offensive firepower. The Oilers weren’t shutout Monday night, but the result was the same — another loss, this one putting Edmonton in an 0-2 hole as the series shifts to Canada. One of the highest-scoring teams in the NHL, Edmonton has managed just one goal in the first two games of the final.

