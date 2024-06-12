Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner has done his job so far in the Stanley Cup Final, needs more help

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
Edmonton Oilers' goalie Stuart Skinner (74) takes to the ice for NHL hockey practice, Wednesday June 12, 2024, in Edmonton, Alberta. The Oilers host the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/JASON FRANSON]

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner has done his job through the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final. He is not the reason they trail the series 2-0. The onus is now on his teammates to get the job done at the other end of the rink against Sergei Bobrovsky and the Florida Panthers. Edmonton has just one goal through two games and is 0 for 7 on the power play. Defenseman Darnell Nurse is expected to play for the Oilers in Game 3 on Thursday night on home ice after being injured in Game 2.

