Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner has done his job so far in the Stanley Cup Final, needs more help

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner has done his job through the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final. He is not the reason they trail the series 2-0. The onus is now on his teammates to get the job done at the other end of the rink against Sergei Bobrovsky and the Florida Panthers. Edmonton has just one goal through two games and is 0 for 7 on the power play. Defenseman Darnell Nurse is expected to play for the Oilers in Game 3 on Thursday night on home ice after being injured in Game 2.

