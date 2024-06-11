Oilers’ Foegele ejected for knee-on-knee hit on Panthers’ Luostarinen in Stanley Cup final Game 2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Edmonton’s Warren Foegele was ejected from Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final for his knee-on-knee hit that injured Florida’s Eetu Luostarinen midway through the first period. Foegele stuck out his left leg into Luostarinen’s left leg and a scrum ensued after as the Finnish Panthers forward lay on the ice and got medical attention. Luostarinen skated off with athletic trainers and immediately went down the tunnel. Officials reviewed the hit and decided it warranted a 5-minute major penalty and a game misconduct. Luostarinen was playing in just his second Cup final game after missing the series last year with a broken leg.

