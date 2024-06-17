Oilers fans get a Father’s Day weekend gift they won’t forget at the Stanley Cup Final

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Father’s Day came early for Shawn Mullins and his 9-year-old daughter, Audrey. After clipping a deer and sliding into a ditch on their six-plus hour drive from Swift Current, Saskatchewan, to Edmonton to be there for a watch party for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final against Florida, they were randomly gifted front-row tickets on the glass. From there they witnessed the Oilers’ 8-1 win in person that kept the NHL season going.

