Oilers fans get a Father’s Day weekend gift they won’t forget at the Stanley Cup Final

By STEPHEN WHYNO and TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
Edmonton Oilers fans celebrate the team's win over the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff McIntosh]

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Father’s Day came early for Shawn Mullins and his 9-year-old daughter, Audrey. After clipping a deer and sliding into a ditch on their six-plus hour drive from Swift Current, Saskatchewan, to Edmonton to be there for a watch party for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final against Florida, they were randomly gifted front-row tickets on the glass. From there they witnessed the Oilers’ 8-1 win in person that kept the NHL season going.

