Oilers’ Draisaitl avoids suspension, Panthers’ Barkov could play in Stanley Cup Final Game 3

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers could each be without an important player for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. Florida captain Aleksander Barkov’s status is unclear after taking a hit to the head from Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl in the Panthers’ victory that put them up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series. The Oilers may have caught a break with the NHL not scheduling a hearing for Draisaitl that could have led to a suspension. Edmonton’s biggest question is the availability of top-four defenseman Darnell Nurse after missing much of Game 2 because of injury.

