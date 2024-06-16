Oilers chase Sergei Bobrovsky, scoring 5 goals on him in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers chased Sergei Bobrovsky from Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final by scoring five goals on 16 shots. The Florida Panthers goaltender allowed just four goals through the first three games of the series to put his team up 3-0 and on the verge of winning the first title in franchise history. Coach Paul Maurice pulled Bobrovsky five minutes into the second period after Darnell Nurse scored to put Edmonton up 5-1. Anthony Stolarz replaced him, making his NHL playoff debut as fans derisively chanted “Sergei! Sergei!” at Bobrovsky on the bench.

