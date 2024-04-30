Oilers can knock Kings out of playoffs again. Stars-Knights tied going into Game 5 after 4 road wins

The Edmonton Oilers are going home with a chance to advance to the second round of the NHL playoffs. Game 5 against the Los Angeles Kings is Wednesday night. Edmonton has a 3-1 series lead. The Oilers are looking to knock out Los Angeles in the first round for the third year in a row. The only other NHL playoff game Wednesday night is a Game 5 in Dallas. The Stars and reigning Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights are tied 2-2 in a series that has seen the road team win every game.

