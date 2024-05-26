Oilers and Stars have different feelings about West final being tied going into Game 3

DALLAS (AP) — There is a big difference in how the Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers feel about the Western Conference Final being tied going into Game 3. Edmonton senses that it let a big opportunity slip away early in this best-of-seven series. The Stars had another bounce-back effort before going Monday night on the road, where they have been so good all season. Edmonton won the opener before losing Game 2. Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch says that makes a split a little bitter. Dallas is an NHL-best 5-1 on the road this postseason. The Stars won Games 3 and 4 on the road in each of their first two rounds.

