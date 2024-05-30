Oilers and Stars even at 2-2 in West Final after wild swings of momentum and big comebacks

DALLAS (AP) — There have been wild swings of momentum in the Western Conference Final, and something that has happened only one other time this late in the NHL playoffs. Edmonton and Dallas both came back from multiple-goal deficits while splitting the past two games. The only other time in the round before the Stanley Cup Final that there had been consecutive comeback wins by teams after trailing by multiple goals was in 1992. This is now a best-of-three for a spot in the Stanley Cup Final. Game 5 is Friday night in Dallas, and the series will return to Edmonton on Sunday night.

