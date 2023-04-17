Ohtani’s start shortened by long rain delay vs. Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani had his start shortened by a lengthy rain delay Monday afternoon after he allowed a run in two hitless innings against the Red Sox at Fenway Park. The 28-year-old Ohtani gave up a run in the first inning by walking leadoff hitter Raimel Tapia and throwing two wild pitches before Rob Refsnyder’s run-scoring ground out. The weather is about the only thing that could slow down the two-way star’s stellar start on the mound this season. He’s given up only two earned runs in 21 innings.

