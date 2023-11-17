Ohtani’s second straight MVP award cranks out extra editions in Japanese newspapers

By The Associated Press
A staff distributes an extra edition of the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper reporting on Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani winning the Major League Baseball's American League MVP Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Tokyo. The headline of the newspaper says in Japanese "Ohtani MVP." (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eugene Hoshiko]

TOKYO (AP) — Two-way star Shohei Ohtani is not only great for baseball — he’s also a blessing for Japan’s newspaper industry. He was named the first two-time unanimous Most Valuable Player when he won the American League honor on Thursday. This immediately set off a scramble around Tokyo’s Shibuya station for extra editions announcing the award. Ohtani, who has played his entire MLB career with the Los Angeles Angels, is now a free agent with speculation he could land baseball’s first $500 million contract.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.