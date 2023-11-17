Ohtani’s second straight MVP award cranks out extra editions in Japanese newspapers

TOKYO (AP) — Two-way star Shohei Ohtani is not only great for baseball — he’s also a blessing for Japan’s newspaper industry. He was named the first two-time unanimous Most Valuable Player when he won the American League honor on Thursday. This immediately set off a scramble around Tokyo’s Shibuya station for extra editions announcing the award. Ohtani, who has played his entire MLB career with the Los Angeles Angels, is now a free agent with speculation he could land baseball’s first $500 million contract.

