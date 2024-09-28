Ohtani’s 54th homer comes after stealing 57th base to pass Suzuki for most by a Japanese-born player

DENVER (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani hit his 54th homer of the season against Colorado after earlier stealing base No. 57 to pass Ichiro Suzuki for the most in a single season by a Japanese-born player. Ohtani launched a towering 3-run blast into the second deck at Coors Field in the sixth inning on a changeup from Colorado Rockies reliever Anthony Molina. Ohtani has a National League-leading 54 homers as he chases a possible Triple Crown. He entered the night with a .305 average, which trailed Luis Arráez (.312) and Marcell Ozuna (.310). In the second inning, Ohtani stole second to eclipse Suzuki’s mark in 2001 with Seattle.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.