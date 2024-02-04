Ohtanimania descends on Dodger Stadium as fans get first glimpse of 2-way superstar in blue

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtanimania has descended on Dodger Stadium with fans getting their first in-person glimpse of the two-way superstar wearing blue. Ohtani spent the last six seasons playing for the red-clad Angels in Anaheim, but now he belongs to the Dodgers. Fans embraced him with screams at DodgerFest. Men, women and children were wearing his jersey. Ohtani says his new team’s only choice for the upcoming season is “to win the World Series.” Manager Dave Roberts is mulling over his potential batting order, but Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts figure to occupy the top three slots with the only question being in what order.

