Ohtani to start opener, not thinking of free agency yet

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani is concentrating on what could be his final season with the Los Angeles Angels and not on free agency next fall. Angels manager Phil Nevin said the two-way star will be on the mound for the March 30 opener at Oakland, which Ohtani called “a great honor.” While Ohtani said he is open to a long-term contract with the Angels, he said repeatedly he wants to focus on 2023. He says: “I’m not really an expert on the free-agent market. I’ve never been through it, so I don’t know what it feels like.”

