Ohtani to start opener, not thinking of free agency yet

By JACK THOMPSON The Associated Press
FILE - Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Sept. 29, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. On the 100th anniversary of the opening of original Yankee Stadium, marked by a Babe Ruth home run, Ohtani and the Angels open a three-game set at the new Yankee Stadium. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark J. Terrill]

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani is concentrating on what could be his final season with the Los Angeles Angels and not on free agency next fall. Angels manager Phil Nevin said the two-way star will be on the mound for the March 30 opener at Oakland, which Ohtani called “a great honor.” While Ohtani said he is open to a long-term contract with the Angels, he said repeatedly he wants to focus on 2023. He says: “I’m not really an expert on the free-agent market. I’ve never been through it, so I don’t know what it feels like.”

