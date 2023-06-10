Ohtani struggles on mound, with 4.88 ERA in last 8 starts

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Dominant on the mound for much of the past three seasons, Shohei Ohtani has struggled over the last six weeks. The two-way Japanese star is 2-2 with a 4.88 ERA in his last eight starts. He has allowed at least three runs in all but two of those games after holding opponents to two or fewer in a franchise record 12 straight dating to last season. Ohtani has allowed three or more runs in six games, matching his total last year when he was 15-9 with a 2.33 and 219 strikeouts.

