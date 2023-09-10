Ohtani misses 6th straight game as Angels place infielder Luis Rengifo on injured list

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani missed his sixth straight game due to a right strained oblique as the Los Angeles Angels hosted the Cleveland Guardians. Before the game, infielder Luis Rengifo was placed on the injured list due to a season-ending rupture of his left biceps tendon. Rengifo suffered the injury while taking a swing in the on-deck circle during the first inning Thursday night. Rengifo, who was batting .264, had been the Angels’ best hitter over the past month. He was on a 14-game hitting streak along with a .443 batting average with five homers and 14 RBIs in his last 16 games.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.