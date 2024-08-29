Ohtani-mania breaks out again with 2nd giveaway of bobblehead featuring Dodgers slugger and his dog

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The second Shohei Ohtani bobblehead giveaway at Dodger Stadium is proving just as popular as the first. Only the first 40,000 fans at Wednesday’s game received the bobblehead, which depicts a smiling Ohtani holding his dog named Decoy. Some gold versions were randomly mixed in. Long lines of cars backed up on roads around the stadium five hours before the Dodgers hosted the Baltimore Orioles. Manager Dave Roberts says it took him “forever” to make his way through the traffic and get inside. The fourth and final Ohtani giveaway is a shirt in September. The two-way Japanese superstar joined the Dodgers last offseason on a $700 million, 10-year contract.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.