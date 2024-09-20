Ohtani keeps showing a flair for the dramatic during his historic 1st season with the Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani keeps showing a flair for the dramatic during his historic first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Japanese superstar is now the only player in Major League history with 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases. He did it with his first career three-run homer game, his first six-hit game and a franchise and career-record 10 RBIs in Miami on Thursday. Now Ohtani and the Dodgers are back home Friday where he will resume trying to top himself. The Dodgers clinched their 12th consecutive postseason berth and are looking to wrap up the NL West title soon. It’ll be the first time Ohtani has played October baseball in the United States.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.