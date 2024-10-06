Ohtani hits tying 3-run homer in 2nd at-bat of playoff debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers in NLDS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit a game-tying, three-run homer with two outs in the second inning of his highly anticipated playoff debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers. After flying out in the first, the Japanese superstar sent a 2-1 pitch from Dylan Cease into right field, a 372-foot shot that had the crowd on its feet. The Padres had taken a 3-0 lead in the first. Ohtani spent the last six years with the Los Angeles Angels, who never had a winning record or made the playoffs during his tenure.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.