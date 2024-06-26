Ohtani hits a leadoff homer for the Dodgers to extend RBI streak to a career-high 9 games

CHICAGO (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani hit a leadoff homer against the Chicago White Sox to extend his RBI streak to a career-high nine games. Ohtani drove a hanging curveball from Chris Flexen into the visitor’s bullpen in right-center for his NL-best 24th homer. White Sox right fielder Tommy Pham tried to make a leaping grab on the play, but was unable to bring it in. Ohtani has driven in at least one run in his last nine games, matching a franchise record. The last player to accomplish the feat for the Dodgers was Hall of Fame catcher Roy Campanella in 1955.

