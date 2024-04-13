Ohtani hits 175th home run in Major League Baseball, tying Matsui for most by a Japanese-born player

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his 175th home run in the majors, tying Hideki Matsui for the most by a Japanese-born player. He reached the mark with a solo shot during the first inning of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 8-7 loss in 11 innings against the San Diego Padres. Ohtani drove an elevated outside fastball by Michael King 403 feet into the center-field stands with one out. It was his fourth homer in eight games. Earlier, a federal judge ordered Ippei Mizuhara, Ohtani’s former longtime interpreter, to undergo gambling addiction treatment in a sports betting case stemming from allegations he stole $16 million from Ohtani.

