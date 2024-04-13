Ohtani hits 175th home run in Major League Baseball, tying Matsui for most by a Japan-born player

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his 175th home run in Major League Baseball, tying Hideki Matsui for the most by a Japan-born player with a solo shot during the first inning of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ game against the San Diego Padres. Ohtani drove an elevated outside fastball by Michael King 403 feet into the center-field stands with one out. It is his fourth homer in eight games. Earlier, a federal judge ordered Ippei Mizuhara, Ohtani’s former longtime interpreter, to undergo gambling addiction treatment in a sports betting case stemming from allegations he stole $16 million from Ohtani.

