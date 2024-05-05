Ohtani gifts Roberts a toy Porsche before breaking club mark for most HRs by a Japanese-born player

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dave Roberts recently joked that Shohei Ohtani should gift Roberts a Porsche when Ohtani breaks his Dodgers’ record for most home runs by a Japanese-born player. Ohtani obliged, just maybe not in the way Roberts imagined. Before Friday’s game against the Atlanta Braves, the Dodgers’ slugger gifted Roberts a purple toy model Porsche in his office. Roberts said the car is sitting on his desk. Ohtani hit his eighth home run, and surpassed Roberts’ mark, with a solo shot to right-center during the third inning of Saturday’s game.

