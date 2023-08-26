Ohtani declined imaging after leaving Aug. 3 start with cramping, Angels GM Perry Minasian says

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian says Shohei Ohtani declined imaging after he left an Aug. 3 start against Seattle after four innings and 59 pitches because of cramping in his pitching hand and fingers. Ohtani returned to the mound six days later and beat San Francisco, throwing 97 pitches over six innings while allowing only an unearned run. He then skipped a turn, citing fatigue. Ohtani was removed from Wednesday’s game against Cincinnati after his 26th pitch, and a scan revealed a torn ulnar collateral ligament.

