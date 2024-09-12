Ohtani and the Dodgers hit 4 home runs in 1st inning against Jordan Wicks and Cubs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani, Tommy Edman, Will Smith and Max Muncy have all homered for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning. Ohtani led off the game with his 47th homer, a 405-foot shot to center field against Chicago Cubs starter Jordan Wicks. Two outs later, Teoscar Hernández singled and scored on Edman’s homer into the left-field pavilion on the first pitch from Wicks. Edman homered twice on two pitches against the Cubs on Tuesday. Smith followed with a 404-foot shot to nearly the same spot in left. Muncy came up next and sent a towering 401-foot blast to right field on his bobblehead night. The Dodgers erased a 2-0 deficit and took a 5-2 lead.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.