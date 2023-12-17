Ohtani and Acuña win MLB’s Hank Aaron Awards as outstanding offensive performers

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuña Jr. have won the 2023 Hank Aaron Awards, presented by Major League Baseball to the most outstanding offensive performer in each league. The MLB award is picked by fan balloting combined with votes from a panel of Hall of Famers and former winners, a group that this year included Johnny Bench, Craig Biggio, Ken Griffey Jr., Derek Jeter, Chipper Jones, Pedro Martínez, Eddie Murray, Albert Pujols, David Ortiz, John Smoltz and Robin Yount. The pair also won Most Valuable Awards last month in voting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Ohtani was the first two-time unanimous MVP.

